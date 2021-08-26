2nd cougar sighting near Saanich park prompts warning from police

Another cougar sighting this week in Saanich, B.C., has prompted a warning from police.

The big cat was reported at the entrance of Bow Park, near the intersection of Cedar Hill Road and McKenzie Avenue, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Saanich police say the cougar was last seen running into the bushes off Malton Avenue after a resident approached.

BC Conservation officers were alerted to the sighting, police said.

It’s the second time a cougar was spotted in the Bow Park area in as many days.

On Monday, the Saanich parks department issued warning saying a young cougar was spotted at the park that morning. The sighting was verified by the conservation office, according to the parks department.

Residents are advised to use caution while walking in the area and to secure any small pets.