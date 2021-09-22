2nd-degree murder charge announced after fatal shooting in Okanagan
A second-degree murder charge was announced Wednesday in connection to a shooting that killed one man in B.C.'s Okanagan earlier this week.
According to the RCMP, officers were called about a possible shooting in Spallumcheen near Vernon Monday morning. When they searched the area, they found a body near Enderby Road.
A driver reportedly fled the scene but Mounties eventually found and arrested a man they say was the same person.
On Wednesday, Mounties announced 46-year-old Jevon Daniel Smith was charged with second-degree murder.
"We are asking anyone who had contact with Mr. Smith in the hours preceding this incident to contact the Southeast District Major Crime unit at 1-877-987-8477," said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a news release.
Officers said it's believed the suspect and victim knew each other, but didn't identify the person who died.
-
Cavalry fans say vaccine passport check easy and fast experienceCavalry FC fans were the first to go through a proof of vaccination check at a local pro sports event Wednesday, and from the sounds of it, it was an easy process.
-
‘We’re not playing to our full potential’: Hilltops hope to turn things around after rare back-to-back lossesDespite losing back to back games, Saskatoon Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said it’s no time to panic.
-
NDP Blake Desjarlais wins in Edmonton GriesbachFor the first time ever, the Edmonton Griesbach riding is not held by a Conservative after NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais defeated incumbent Kerry Diotte.
-
Liberal Julie Dzerowicz narrowly wins reelection in DavenportLiberal Julie Dzerowicz has won reelection in her Davenport riding by the slimmest of margins, CTV News declares.
-
Enhanced job-readiness and leadership at CambrianFrom more placement opportunities to the development of a leadership academy, students at Cambrian College have the ability to add more to their resumes before hitting the workforce.
-
B.C. health officials mum as controversy mounts over 'anti-democratic' reporting policyBritish Columbia health officials are facing mounting criticism and questions in the wake of a CTV News story exposing their practice of only publicly reporting the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital who are infectious.
-
-
Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan wins Sault Ste. Marie ridingTwo days after the polling stations closed across Canada, Sault Ste. Marie was finally able to announce its winner.
-
Alberta carnivals, festivals permitted during public health emergencyAs healthcare workers struggle with a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients – other Albertans will be heading off to weekend carnivals and festivals sanctioned by health officials and approved by the UCP government.