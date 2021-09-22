2nd-degree murder charge announced after fatal shooting in Okanagan

A second-degree murder charge was announced Wednesday in connection to a shooting that killed one man in B.C.'s Okanagan earlier this week.

According to the RCMP, officers were called about a possible shooting in Spallumcheen near Vernon Monday morning. When they searched the area, they found a body near Enderby Road.

A driver reportedly fled the scene but Mounties eventually found and arrested a man they say was the same person.

On Wednesday, Mounties announced 46-year-old Jevon Daniel Smith was charged with second-degree murder.

"We are asking anyone who had contact with Mr. Smith in the hours preceding this incident to contact the Southeast District Major Crime unit at 1-877-987-8477," said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a news release.

Officers said it's believed the suspect and victim knew each other, but didn't identify the person who died.