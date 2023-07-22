2nd-degree murder charge laid after shooting at Oliver, B.C., vineyard, RCMP say
Mounties in B.C.'s Southern Interior say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting at a vineyard this week.
Oliver resident Pedro Murillo has been charged in connection to the shooting, which happened Wednesday at a vineyard on Ryegrass Road.
Oliver RCMP said officers were called to the scene and confirmed that a 29-year-old man had been shot and killed.
The suspect was not present when police arrived, but investigators arrested him at his home later in the day Wednesday, Mounties said.
The BC RCMP's Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone who was on Ryegrass Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19, and say anything of note or has video of the area to contact them.
Police said their investigation is in its early stages, but there is "no identified risk to the public."
Murillo remains in custody, according to police.
Information about the case can be provided by calling 877-987-8477.
