2nd-degree murder charge laid in Mill Woods Park killing

Police have laid a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old Edmonton man.

Mwumpe Mulongoyi, also 19, was arrested on Sept. 6 at his home in connection with the death of Jordan Dawson.

Dawson's body was found Aug. 28 in Mill Woods Park.

Days later, while announcing his death a homicide, police asked the public for information about his activities earlier in the day.

It's not known whether the two had a relationship.