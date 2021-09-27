2nd-degree murder charge laid in northern Alta. fire
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fire in northern Alberta.
Human remains were found inside a burnt trailer in Falher, Alta., on Sept. 22.
Roderick Ellery-Sorensen, 26, also faces two counts of arson: disregard for human life.
The Falher, Alta., resident was in police custody and due to appear in Peace River provincial court on Monday.
The victim whose body was found after the fire has not been identified. The remains were being taken to the medical examiner so a name and cause of death could be determined.
Falher, a town of more than 1,000, is some four hours northwest of Edmonton.
