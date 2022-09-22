2nd-degree murder charges announced in Langley homicide
Homicide investigators say a second-degree murder charge has been approved in connection to an incident that unfolded in Langley earlier this year.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced the charge Thursday, about six months after a man was discovered with serious injuries near 204 Street and 88 Avenue. Officers and paramedics tried to help the man when he was found on March 26, but he died on scene.
No further details were given about how the man was killed. He was later identified as 30-year-old Cody Mostat from Langley.
In its update Thursday, IHIT said a six-month investigation led them to identify Justin Bos as a suspect in Mostat's death. On Wednesday, Bos was arrested and, the following day, the charge was approved by the BC Prosecution Service.
"Today’s outcome was the result of six months of hard work and perseverance by the investigating team," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a news release.
"We’re thankful to our partners for their ongoing dedication."
