Another fatal shooting is under investigation in Surrey, less than 24 hours after a 19-year-old was gunned down in the same city.

Late Monday evening, Surrey Mounties said they were called to 148A Street near 110 Avenue. A man was found with gunshot wounds, and he eventually succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in and is working with Surrey RCMP's major crime section.

Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT said a vehicle was found on fire in Langley after the incident.

"It is certainly too early to tell or to say that it is in fact linked to this latest homicide," he said, adding that investigators are treating the vehicle as possibly connected. "We are going to be working with our partners there, with the Langley RCMP, to determine further details."

Traffic was shut down for hours on 110 Avenue between 148 Street and 148A Street. Traffic north of 110 Avenue along 148A Avenue was also stopped while evidence was gathered.

The fatal incident was announced just hours after investigators released details about a shooting that happened Sunday night. At about 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old had been gunned down near 137A Street and 90 Avenue, which is about six kilometres away from Monday's shooting.

First responders rushed the man to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Sunday's victim has since been identified as Harman Singh Dhesi, a young man who was known to law enforcement.

No details have been given about Monday's victim.

"What we need is the help of the community," Jang said.

"We need witnesses, we need people with dash cam video, if you were walking your dog in this area of north Surrey and you saw anything suspicious, if you saw a speeding vehicle leave the area, we need all that information."

Anyone with details can call IHIT's information line.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel