2nd fatality this month at Whistler Blackcomb confirmed
A second fatality this month at Whistler Blackcomb has been confirmed by operators of the ski resort.
Vail Resorts confirmed with CTV News Vancouver a 42-year-old B.C. man died on Jan. 10 following a "serious incident."
In a statement, the company said the man was found unresponsive by ski patrol in a gladed area near 7th Avenue and Expressway on Blackcomb Mountain. Emergency care was given by an on-duty physician, but the man was declared dead at the scene of the incident.
"On behalf of everyone at Whistler Blackcomb, we offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time," said Belinda Trembath, Whistler Blackcomb COO, in a statement.
This death occurred just over a week before another fatality on the mountain. On Jan. 17, a 62-year-old skier died after an incident in Sapphire Bowl, an expert-designated area of Blackcomb Glacier Provincial Park.
Mounties said they are investigating that fatality in partnership with BC Coroner's Service.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
Toddler struck and killed by a vehicle in B.C.'s OkanaganA two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.
-
$1.1 million worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stopTwo people have been charged after the Brandon Police Service (BPS) seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week.
-
Essex-Windsor EMS launches hiring campaignEssex-Windsor EMS is hiring.