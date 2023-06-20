2nd man charged with murder in 'wrongly-targeted' shooting of Edmonton father, daughter

Another man has been charged with first-degree murder for a New Year's Day shooting that left an Edmonton father dead and his daughter wounded.

Barinder Singh, 51, and Tavneet Kaur, 21, were shot in their home during a break-in at 16A Avenue and 38 Street shortly before 2:45 a.m.

Singh died in hospital and his daughter survived.

On March 21, Tevahn Orr, 31, turned himself in to Hamilton police. He is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

On Monday, Daqwan Roshayne Howard Lee, 28, was arrested. He faces the same charges as Orr.

Investigators believe the shooting, while targeted, was a case of mistaken identity.

Police said Tuesday that Singh and Kaur were "innocent victims of a wrongly-targeted crime."

The family spoke to CTV News Edmonton in January saying they were "scared and shattered" following the random home invasion that claimed the life of the man they lovingly called "papa."