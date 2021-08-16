2nd missing military smoke marker recovered from Cowichan Lake, B.C.
Two potentially dangerous military smoke markers that were lost earlier this month in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Lake have now been recovered, the military confirmed Monday.
The marine location markers were dropped from an aircraft into the north side of the lake on Aug. 6. The markers did not properly activate, prompting a warning from the Lake Cowichan RCMP.
The devices consist of "a silver tube that burns intensely to produce illumination," according to police, who said the items could pose a safety risk if mishandled by the public.
One of the missing devices was recovered last week while the other remained lost until this weekend.
The Canadian Armed Forces said Monday that the second device was found and secured by divers from Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt on Sunday and will be disposed of safely.
The military uses smoke markers during search and rescue missions and training exercises to light up the night sky or mark a location on the water.
The first recovered device was found floating in the lake near a home in Youbou, B.C. The person who found it contacted police immediately, RCMP said.
-
Driver involved in crash near Chalk River charged with driving impairedOntario Provincial Police say a driver who was involved in a fiery crash near Chalk River, Ont. last week is facing an impaired driving charge.
-
Toronto will allow canopies on CafeTO patios following social media outcryThe city will allow restaurants and bars participating in its CafeTO program to have rain canopies after one entrepreneur took to social media to accuse bylaw officers of “enforcing the letter of the law instead of the spirit.”
-
Waterloo Region adds 18 new COVID-19 cases; more than 800K vaccine doses now administeredRegion of Waterloo public health logged 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as health partners across the region have now administered more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
-
Manitobans who turn 12 this year can receive COVID-19 vaccine: provinceManitoba children who are turning 12 before the end of the year can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Monday.
-
Pancake-lovers rejoice! London, Ont. on list for new IHOP restaurantFans of IHOP will be excited to hear a location is expected to open in London, Ont. in the next few years.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on weekend casesB.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunizations and other relevant information on Monday afternoon.
-
Barrie Police search for bank robberA bank robbery took place near downtown Barrie Monday morning, according to police.
-
Continued cohorting, isolation requirements a part of public back-to-school planEdmonton Public Schools will keep some of the practices it brought in during the beginning of the pandemic when classes resume in the fall, including cohorting, symptomatic and positive-case isolation periods, and daily health screening.
-
The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County launches 2021 Face to Face campaignHospice is kicking off its annual ‘Face-to-Face’ campaign where volunteers will canvass the neighbourhoods to collect donations.