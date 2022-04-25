2nd suspect charged in connection to murder of Regina woman
A second woman has been charged in connection to the death of Peri Redwood, who was murdered in October of 2021, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Thirty-two-old Jenell Cote has been charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with condition of a release order as a result of investigation.
The arrest of Cote follows a comprehensive investigation by the Major Crimes Unit as well as other sections within RPS according to the release.
Redwood was found by RPS in a house on the 1700 block of Ottawa Street on Oct. 13, 2021 after it was reported that a dead body was on the property, police said.
The first woman charged in relation to the murder of Redwood, 23-year-old Hope Reign, was also charged with second-degree murder.
Cote made her first court appearance in Provincial Court on Monday, April 25, according to RPS.
