2nd teen charged in murder of 16-year-old girl: Regina police

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a teenage girl in November, Regina police said in a news release.

The boy is the second person charged in this case. A 15-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Nov. 15.

The investigation began on Nov. 1 after police were sent to a residence on the 1200 block of Rae Street for a “weapons offence” call.

Police arrived and found a 16-year-old girl, who appeared to be dead, outside. The death was confirmed to be a homicide on Nov. 2.

Both of the accused cannot be named due to their ages.