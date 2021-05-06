2nd vaccine doses for most Sask. residents expected to begin at the end of May

Saskatchewan’s general population is expected to begin receiving second doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of May, according to the province.

All Saskatchewan residents are anticipated to be able to be fully vaccinated with two doses by the end of July.

With most residents over the age of 18 anticipated to be able to receive their first dose of the vaccine by the end of the month, the government said the start of second doses will overlap with first doses.

As of May 17, anyone 85-years and older who received their first dose before Feb. 15 will be able to book their second dose.

The province said second doses will be distributed on the same age-based schedule as initial doses.

YOUTH INCLUDED IN VACCINATION ROLL-OUT

The province announced it is adding youth 12-years and older to the vaccination program, following the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for the ages of 12-15.

Vaccinations for eligible youth is targeted to be complete by the end of June. Delivery of these first doses is anticipated to take place through school-based programs, pharmacies or Saskatchewan Health Authority clinics before the end of the school year.

Parental consent is required for youth to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Youth between the ages of 12-15 who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Clinically extremely vulnerable youth aged 16 and 17 have been eligible since April 14.

Parents of children who are considered extremely vulnerable will require a letter from their physician or the Saskatchewan Government, depending on their situation.

With an eligibility letter, appointments for immunization must be booked over the phone at 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

