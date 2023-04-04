$3,400 in perfume stolen from Guelph, Ont business

Guelph Police are investigating after more than $3,400 in perfume was taken from a Guelph business.

Police said on Saturday evening around 6:15 p.m., a male and two females went into a business near Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive.

They said while the male and one of the females distracted staff, the second female stole the fragrances.

Police said security video appeared to show her placing the perfumes into a pouch sewn into her long, bulky dress.

They said the products did not set off alarms when the female was leaving the store possibly because the dress could have been modified with material to pass through the alarm system.

Police said the first female is described as possibly Middle Eastern, in her thirties with dark, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a white sweater and a long dress.

Police described the second female as possibly Indian in her late twenties with long black hair and black clothing.

Police said the male is described as possibly Middle Eastern, heavy set with black hair and a beard. They said he was wearing a blue winter jacket and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.