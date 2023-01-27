3,400 motorists receive parking ticket for on-street parking during Thursday's storm

Ottawa Bylaw officers issued a flurry of parking tickets as one of the biggest snowstorms of the winter hit Ottawa.

The city of Ottawa issued a daytime winter weather parking ban between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, to allow crews to clear the 27 cm of snow from roads across the city.

Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa shows officers issued 3,448 tickets for violating the winter weather parking ban on Thursday.

The fine for violating the winter weather parking ban is $125, with an early payment option of $105.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says officers have issued 13,348 tickets for violating the winter weather parking ban during the four bans so far this winter.

Here is a breakdown of the tickets issued during the winter weather parking bans so far this winter:

Jan. 26: 3,448 tickets

Jan. 13: 2,578 tickets

Dec. 23-24: 4,045 tickets

Dec. 16-17: 3,313 tickets

Officers issued 8,364 tickets for violations during the four winter weather parking bans in the winter of 2021-22. A total of 22,042 tickets were issued during the six winter weather parking bans over the winter of 2020-21.