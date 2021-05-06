106 new cases of COVID-19 as Ottawa's weekly incidence rate drops to lowest level in a month

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, while a key COVID-19 indicator dropped to its lowest level since early April.

Two Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19 related illnesses.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, there have been 24,998 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 519 deaths.

The 106 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 141 new cases on Wednesday and 94 cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa's weekly COVID-19 incidence rate fell Thursday to 98.1 cases per 100,000. It's the first time the weekly incidence rate has been below 100 cases per 100,000 people since April 2, when it was 97.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Ontario, there are 3,424 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 958 cases in Toronto, 900 in Peel Region and 291 in York Region

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 28-May 4): 98.1 (Down from 102.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 6.7 per cent (April 28 – May 4) (down from 7.0 per cent)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.96 (down from 0.97)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 5:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 353,515 (+13,394)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 27,710 (+245)

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 362,780

As of Wednesday, 41 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 95 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications on Thursday.

There are 26 people in intensive care.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 8 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 10 (4 in ICU)

50-59: 26 (8 in ICU)

60-69: 16 (6 in ICU)

70-79: 22 (5 in ICU)

80-89: 7 (1 in ICU)

90+: 3

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to decline.

There are 1,620 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 1,722 active cases on Wednesday.

206 more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 22,859,

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 4,049 (+78)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 21

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3 (+3)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 5,192 (+49)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 34 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (1,999 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 17 new cases (3,149 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 25 new cases (5,639 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 13 new cases (3,785 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 12 new cases (3,269 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 23 new cases (3,029 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 6 new cases (1,801 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new cases (1,010 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 0 new cases (811 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new cases (503 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,434 swabs were processed at Ottawa assessment centres on May 4.

A total of 4,578 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 23 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 20 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 10 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: seven cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 37 cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are six active community outbreaks:

Social event – Private: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Workplace – Warehouse: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Marchwood Early Learning Centre (April 18) The Little School Day Care Centre (April 21) Centre Prescolaire et Parascolaire l'Etoile Filante (April 22) Global Childcare Services Home Daycare (April 24) Aspire Academy (April 25) Wee Watch Findlay Creek (April 25) Parents Home Childcare of Ottawa (April 26) Centre Educatif Les Debrouillards (April 29) Service de Garde Les Petit Pinceaux childcare (April 29) St. Luke's Childcare Centre (May 1)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Westwood Retirement Residence (April 16) Montfort Hospital - Unit 6C only - (April 21) Rooming House A-14693 (April 23) Group Home A-14465 (April 24) Group Home A-14468 (April 24) Group Home A-14492 (April 24) Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab - Ward B - (April 26) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27) Group Home A-15395 (April 30) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - single unit: F7 - (April 30) Shelter A-15657 (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Group Home A-15742 (May 4) Group Home A-15787 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) (NEW)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.