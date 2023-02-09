$3,500 in tools reported stolen from Middlesex Centre property

Middlesex County OPP officers are looking for suspects after a report of a break-in and theft.

Police responded to an address on Clarke Road in Middlesex Centre, for the report of a break and enter and theft on Wednesday at 6:02 a.m.

Officers determined unknown individual(s) entered a building on the property, sometime during the overnight hours and proceeded to steal approximately $3,500 in tools.

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.