$3.6 million given out so far to Nova Scotians impacted by wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross says 7,200 households in Nova Scotia that were forced to evacuate due to wildfires have so far received provincial financial aid.

To date, $3.6 million has been doled out in $500 increments to households that were forced to evacuate due to multiple out-of-control wildfires, The Canadian Red Cross said in a statement Tuesday.

The fires that started in late May wreaked havoc on Nova Scotia, forcing about 16,500 residents between the Shelburne and Halifax areas to evacuate.

In the Tantallon-area, a suburb northwest of Halifax, about 150 homes were destroyed by fires.

In Shelburne County, the largest recorded wildfire in the province’s history claimed 60 homes and cottages and about 150 other structures. The Barrington Lake fire is now under control, and was measured at about 23,500 hectares Monday.

David McCarthy, an evacuated resident whose house survived the blaze, recently received the $500 payment.

He said the cash will only go as far as to cover the cost of frozen meat that went bad. McCarthy is still unsure of how much damage was done to his property.

“It will pay for the steaks I lost in the freezer. Hopefully we can have a good supper tonight,” McCarthy said of the $500.

The provincial aid program is being administered by the Canadian Red Cross, which has recently added a third in-person location to offer support to residents seeking wildfire support.

“We know that there are some people that are struggling today and really need urgent help now. For any of those, we urge them to get in contact with us,” said Dan Bedell, spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross.

In addition to administering provincial cash, the Red Cross is running a wildfire relief campaign that has so far raised about $3.7 million. The organization said it’s unclear how much of this cash already been doled out to wildfire victims.

Donations made to the Canadian Red Cross’ Atlantic wildfire campaign before June 29 will be matched by both Ottawa and Nova Scotia.

Last week’s wildfire recovery concert in Halifax raised more than $300,000 for the United Way. The charity has so far raised a total of $1.3 million that will be distributed to community organizations in the province.

United Way Halifax’s social impact strategy director Sue LaPierre said that the cash will go towards groups thare are helping wildfire victims experiencing poverty, or who are close to falling into poverty due to the fires.

The St. Margarets Bay Lion’s Club has donated more than $31,000 to community members impacted by the fires that need help paying for groceries. The group has pledged to raise another $15,000 for the cause.

Households that are eligible for the $500 payment that have not yet registered or who need additioanl help are invited to call the Canadian Red Cross at1-800-863-6582 between 12 noon and 7 p.m.

As well, residents can meet with Canadian Red Cross staff in person at the HRM 4-Pad complex at 61 Gary Martin Drive in Bedford, Shelburne Community Centre at 63 King Street or the Municipal Administrative Building in Barrington located at 2447 Trunk 3.

All three sites are open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

