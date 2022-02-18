$3.6M announced to build Midland supportive housing complex

A new housing complex in Midland will support families and individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless.

"Everyone deserves a roof over their heads that meets their unique needs," a government release issued Friday stated.

On Friday, Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Jill Dunlop, Simcoe North MPP, announced $3.6 million to help build a transitional housing complex.

"These units will provide safe spaces for people to call home while contributing positively to the community," stated Simcoe County Warden George Cornell in a release.

The 32-unit complex will be located at 860 Yonge Street and run by Shelter Now, a non-profit charity supporting families in North Simcoe with housing and opportunities.

The planned development will have bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, including five accessible units.

Construction started in July and is expected to be completed and occupied by 2023.

The joint investment is part of the Canada - Ontario Community Housing Initiative that provides funding to help support safe, stable and affordable housing.