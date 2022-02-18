$3.6M announced to build Midland supportive housing complex
A new housing complex in Midland will support families and individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless.
"Everyone deserves a roof over their heads that meets their unique needs," a government release issued Friday stated.
On Friday, Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Jill Dunlop, Simcoe North MPP, announced $3.6 million to help build a transitional housing complex.
"These units will provide safe spaces for people to call home while contributing positively to the community," stated Simcoe County Warden George Cornell in a release.
The 32-unit complex will be located at 860 Yonge Street and run by Shelter Now, a non-profit charity supporting families in North Simcoe with housing and opportunities.
The planned development will have bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, including five accessible units.
Construction started in July and is expected to be completed and occupied by 2023.
The joint investment is part of the Canada - Ontario Community Housing Initiative that provides funding to help support safe, stable and affordable housing.
-
Waterloo hands out 161 parking tickets as snow cleanup continuesAs southern Ontario digs out from another big dump of snow, the City of Waterloo reports it issued 161 tickets to cars parked illegally on city streets Thursday night in violation of a snow event parking ban.
-
Alberta courthouses to resume all in-person trials TuesdayAs the fifth wave of COVID-19 in Alberta starts to fade, provincial courthouses are set to resume all in-person trials on Feb. 22.
-
Sudbury's rent market tightens as demand exceeds supplyA new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation found Greater Sudbury's vacancy rate has dipped to 1.8 per cent, a low the city hasn't seen in roughly 10 years.
-
22 EPS officers sent to support police efforts in OttawaThe Edmonton Police Service confirmed it is sending officers to Canada's capital city to assist law enforcement efforts to remove "Freedom Convoy" protesters.
-
Ontario schools will offer remote learning for at least one more yearThe local Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) believes it’s time to move on from virtual learning.
-
B.C.'s vaccination rules for post-secondary students in residence extendedA public health order setting out vaccination rules for B.C. post-secondary students living in residence has been extended past the end of the semester.
-
Homicide of beer vendor employee sparks Workplace Safety and Health investigationManitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating a beer vendor business after an employee found injured on the job early Tuesday died in hospital in an incident Winnipeg police are treating as a homicide.
-
Calls for London to ban hate symbols after Confederate flags sightedCalls are growing for the City of London to prohibit symbols of hate for public display.
-
'It achieved its aim': University of Alberta drops vaccine requirementStudents and staff will no longer need proof-of-vaccination to attend the campuses of Alberta's two largest universities.