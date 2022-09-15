$3.6M Arcola Avenue sewer renewal project set to begin without interruption

The $3.6 million Arcola Avenue sewer renewal project will begin on Monday with the purpose of extending the life of the pipe for another 50 years.

The Arcola Avenue trunk is a major sewer pipe, which provides wastewater services to 30,000 people in the city’s southeast area, according to a release from the City of Regina.

Residents will still be able to flush their toilets, have a shower, and do their laundry as normal during the project, as there will be a temporary wastewater bypass system operating day and night.

The City of Regina will begin work to the relining project along Arcola Avenue between Apple Grove and Houston Road. The project will take about seven weeks to complete without interruption and will take place in two phases.

Phase one, which will start on Monday, will last for about three weeks. There will be a daytime restriction on Arcola westbound lanes near Prince of Wales Drive and an overnight restriction with Arcola westbound lanes closed and two-way traffic on eastbound lanes.

From Sept. 21 to Oct. 7, Arcola Avenue westbound lanes will have a “ramp crossing” over the bypass pipe between Prince of Wales Drive and Edinburgh Drive, with no lane restrictions.

Phase two will begin on Oct. 7 and will last for about four weeks. The City of Regina will advise residents of traffic restrictions as the work progresses.

Residents may experience a slight chemical smell during the project, according to the release, but is not hazardous and should clear out quickly.

