$3.7M project underway to move power lines from Langford's Starlight Stadium

Work is a underway on a $3.7-million project to move BC Hydro transmission lines to allow for expanded capacity at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

The project will see the relocation of two transmission towers. The first tower with be moved just a few metres while the second tower will be moved from inside the stadium to the north side of the Langford Parkway.

Initially the city and BC Hydro had an agreement to allow for the use of the space below the lines but BC Hydro became concerned for the public’s safety.

"It’s been in the works for many years," said Yari Nielsen, director of parks and recreation in Langford. "Since Rugby Canada arrived in Langford, we’ve been talking about moving the pole, opening more space on the side for fans and making sure that mainly fans' and players' safety is the main objective here."

Disruptions to BC Hydro customers are not expected but the City of Langford the said the work could affect traffic on the parkway and that advisories will be sent out if and when they occur.

The work is expected to be completed by March.