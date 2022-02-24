3.8 km section of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopens
The green flag is once again flying on the Rideau Canal Skateway, after a seven-day closure due to weather.
The National Capital Commission has announced two sections of the world's largest skating rink will open in time for the weekend.
As of 12 p.m. a 3.8 km section of the Rideau Canal Skateway is open from Somerset Street to Bank Street.
On Friday, a 3.2 km section from Bank Street to the Hartwells Locks and Dow's Lake will open for skating.
�� Take three!
A 3.8 km section of the #RideauCanal Skateway from Somerset to Bank will reopen today, February 24, at noon!
Tomorrow, 3.2 km from Bank to the Hartwells Locks will open!https://t.co/GwUoleLvAn | #OttNews pic.twitter.com/nhHZNFktAo
The Rideau Canal closed Feb. 16 due to the mild temperatures and mixed precipitation that hit the capital.
The skateway has been open for 31 skating days so far this winter.
-
'Anticipating the worst': Fear among Maritimers with Ukrainian connections growsMaritimers with family in the Ukraine and those of Ukrainian heritage spent much of Thursday trying to contact relatives and watching events unfold.
-
Leaking locomotive taken off tracks after Waterloo spillA leaking CN freight train has been pulled from service after an oily black substance was found alongside a railroad in Waterloo.
-
Baseball players soak up February break alongside Sask. MLB pitchersIt’s not every day you get some encouraging words from a Major League Baseball pitcher.
-
Family speaks out following racist incident at a Manitoulin Island public schoolLucy Pahpeguish says her 11-year-old son Kashtyn was a victim of racial discrimination and assault at his school on Manitoulin Island last week.
-
'Disbelief and shock': Manitoba's Ukrainian community to hold rally after Russian invasionRussia’s invasion of Ukraine has set off a wave of reaction across the globe including in Manitoba where many people have close connections to the country.
-
Meet the only husband-and-wife broadcasting tandem in the SJHLShe's a billet mom, team photographer, social media coordinator and parent liaison — and is now one of the first female play-by-play broadcasters in Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League history.
-
Most COVID-19 fines unpaid in B.C., but 'they will be paid,' says ministerBritish Columbia's public safety minister says only a small number of fines related to violation of COVID-19 measures have been paid, but people who want to drive their vehicle may have to pay up.
-
N.S. disease expert says provinces are dropping COVID-19 restrictions too soonSigns posted around Nova Scotia related to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be coming down in less than a month, as long as everything goes as planned.
-
Sask. willing to take in Ukrainian refugees fleeing to CanadaAmid a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canada said it will welcome Ukrainian refugees and Saskatchewan could be one province to take people in.