3.8 km section of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopens

The green flag is once again flying on the Rideau Canal Skateway, after a seven-day closure due to weather.

The National Capital Commission has announced two sections of the world's largest skating rink will open in time for the weekend.

As of 12 p.m. a 3.8 km section of the Rideau Canal Skateway is open from Somerset Street to Bank Street.

On Friday, a 3.2 km section from Bank Street to the Hartwells Locks and Dow's Lake will open for skating.

�� Take three!



A 3.8 km section of the #RideauCanal Skateway from Somerset to Bank will reopen today, February 24, at noon!



Tomorrow, 3.2 km from Bank to the Hartwells Locks will open!https://t.co/GwUoleLvAn | #OttNews pic.twitter.com/nhHZNFktAo

The Rideau Canal closed Feb. 16 due to the mild temperatures and mixed precipitation that hit the capital.

The skateway has been open for 31 skating days so far this winter.