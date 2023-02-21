3.8M views for Exeter youth's mini-stick rink

Friday night boredom turned into a viral video sensation for an Exeter youth.

Spencer Heimrich told his mom he was rearranging furniture, but what she saw when she went downstairs wasn’t what she had in mind.

Spencer had set up a mini-stick hockey rink complete with netting, rink boards and advertisements.

His mom, Julie Heimrich posted a video on social media describing his project and has received 3.8-milion views.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight