3.9 magnitude earthquake felt in southeastern Sask.
An earthquake occurred in eastern Saskatchewan near the Manitoba border on Tuesday night, according to Earthquakes Canada.
The 3.9 magnitude tremor was located approximately 29 km south east of Langenburg, Sask.
Earthquakes Canada said there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected. The tremor occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time and was “lightly felt” in surrounding areas.
With one "felt" report submitted, seismic analyst Joseph Farrugia said a magnitude of 3 to 5 is considered safe.
“Once you get in the fives and six that’s when people have reported difficulties standing up during the earthquake. When you pass the 6 mark (is) when you start dealing with more structural damage and possible injuries,” said Farrugia.
Seismologists use the magnitude scale to measure the amount of seismic energy released during an earthquake. Magnitudes between 3.5 and 5.4 are often felt but rarely cause damage, according to Earthquakes Canada.
Earthquakes Canada is a branch of the federal government that tracks seismic events across the country and compiles earthquake data and information.
Langenburg, Sask. is located approximately 220 km east of Regina.
-
Sask. doctor wants mandatory masks in schools during Delta-led 4th waveA Regina infectious disease doctor wants the province and school divisions to mandate masks and other COVID-19 precautions for everyone in schools until young kids have the ability to get vaccinated.
-
Public health advocates slam appointment of business leader and Shandro backer to AHS boardConcerns are being expressed about a recent appointment to the board of Alberta Health Services by public health advocates.
-
‘It doubled’: Alberta power bills soaring along with the temperaturesSoaring temperatures this summer have had Albertans cranking up the air conditioning, and power bill.
-
3 more COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Kelowna care homesThree more care homes in Kelowna are dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19, Interior Health announced Thursday.
-
Cape Breton election candidates targeted by anonymous campaign attacksCandidates for the Liberals, Progressive Conservatives (PC) and New Democratic Party (NDP) spoke out Thursday about anonymous attack flyers against sitting MLAs in Sydney-Membertou and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.
-
Long road ahead for Barrie residents displaced by tornadoIt's been a month since the EF2 tornado ripped through southeast Barrie.
-
VicPD looking to identify 3 men connected to vandalism of Capt. Cook statueVictoria police are looking to identify three people who are believed to be involved in the destruction of a Victoria statue on Canada Day.
-
Federal funds for Sault Ste. Marie trailsA series of trails in and around Sault Ste. Marie will be seeing some improvements as part of Federal Government funding for Trans-Canada Trail enhancements.
-
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce extends WEVax Transportation ProgramThe WEVax Transportation Program offering free rides to vaccination clinics in the region has been extended until the end of September.