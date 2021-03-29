3 additional city-owned pools to reopen in April

The City of Calgary has announced plans to reopen three more pools next week, expanding the number of reopened aquatic centres to eight.

Glenmore Aquatic Centre, Renfrew Aquatic & Recreation Centre and Inglewood Aquatic Centre are slated to reopen to the public on April 5 with appointment-based bookings. The pools have also begun accepting registration for upcoming swimming lessons.

Face masks are required in all recreation centres and physical distancing guidelines must be observed.

The city reopened the following four aquatic centres in February:

Bob Bahan Aquatic & Recreation Centre;

Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre;

Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre; and,

Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Recreation Centre.

Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre has since reopened to the public as well.

The eight recreation centres are currently not open for lane swimming or high-intensity individual or group fitness activities in accordance with the public health orders.

For additional information, including booking information, visit City of Calgary Drop-In Aquatics.