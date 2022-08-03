3-alarm fire tears through pair of South Vancouver homes

A three-alarm fire tore through a pair of South Vancouver homes Wednesday afternoon.

The Vancouver Fire department was called to Columbia Street near 62nd Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

"Crews came across a fully involved structure at the back of the building, which in turn caught the second house,” Asst. Chief Walter Pereira told CTV News.

Pereira said all occupants of both homes made it out safely, but both properties were significantly damaged.

The department said it’s not yet known what caused the fire, but neighbours had their suspicions.

“They heard three really big bangs in the back of the house where the fire started,” Polly Bath, whose parents own and live in the second home that caught fire said.

Bath says the house next door has long been a problem, with people illegally living in the car port.

"That's where they heard the bangs, that's where my nephews think, that's where they saw the flames coming from at first was from the car port where all those people were,” Bath said.

Bath as well as several other nearby residents told CTV News they’ve repeatedly called the police to complain about the home, but nothing has been done about it.

"It was just a really uncomfortable situation for a really long time for our family,” Bath said.

Witnesses said that they saw the occupants of that home being questioned by Vancouver police at the scene. The department has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Huge fire in South Vancouver by Marine Drive. Fire crews now on scene but hope everyone is okay. #yvr #fire pic.twitter.com/Xosga5QYIe