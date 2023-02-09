3 alleged Calgary drug dealers charged, loaded handgun seized
Three Calgarians were arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation that was launched last summer following a tip from the public.
Investigators say a tip to Crime Stoppers submitted in July 2022 helped identify suspected drug dealers.
Following weeks of evidence gathering, officers searched two vehicles as well as a home in the 900 block of 16th Avenue S.W. and another in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue S.W.
The searches resulted in the seizure of:
- A loaded Taurus 9mm handgun with its serial number removed;
- 34 rounds of 9mm ammunition;
- 70 grams of powdered cocaine;
- 16 grams of crack cocaine; and,
- $700 in cash.
Two men — 27-year-old Kwanele Mpofu and 27-year-old Brandon Tallman — and a woman — 29-year-old Shawna-Lyn Seto — have been charged with drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime in connection with the investigation.
Tallman also faces six gun-related charges.
All three of the accused were released from custody ahead of their next court appearances that are scheduled for later this month.
