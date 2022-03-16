3 arrested, $220K seized from illegal gambling house in Vancouver, police say

A multi-year investigation into alleged illegal gambling at a Vancouver home has led to charges, according to provincial organized crime investigators.

Three men - 45-year-old Burnaby resident Rong Zan Wu, 47-year-old Burnaby resident Wen Bo Li and 55-year-old Vancouver resident Mun Bun Ng - have each been charged with one count of "keeping a common gaming house," according to a news release from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.

The investigation began in October 2020, when the Vancouver Police Department responded to a 911 call at the home in the 200 block of West 45th Avenue.

When VPD officers arrived, they saw evidence of an illegal gaming house, the CFSEU-BC said.

That led to an investigation by the CFSEU-BC's Joint Illegal Gaming Investigation Team, which police said included the execution of "several search warrants."

"Evidence gathered indicated that the Vancouver residence was being rented for the purpose of setting up and operating an alleged illegal gaming establishment," the CFSEU-BC's statement reads.

Among the items seized during the searches, according to police, were score sheets with client names and cash balance sheets, cellphones, a money counter, poker chips, poker tables, playing cards and $220,775.60 in cash.

The charges against the three men have not been proven in court. Police did not say when the men's next court appearance is scheduled to occur.

"Illegal gaming activities undermine the integrity of our financial institutions and allow criminals to secure the proceeds of crime not just for personal benefit but to fuel additional crimes," said Insp. Mandeep Mooker, investigations officer for the CFSEU-BC's JIGIT, in the release.

"Enforcement action such as this one has a strong immediate impact and long-term disruption implications."