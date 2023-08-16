3 arrested, $60K in drugs seized during Moosonee traffic stop

Two Moosonee residents and a 19-year-old from the GTA were arrested and $60,000 in narcotics was seized during a weekend traffic stop, police say.

Officers from the James Bay detachment made a large drug bust after pulling over a vehicle on Moose Drive around 2 p.m. Aug. 13, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Two local women, ages 35 and 39, were arrested along with a Brampton resident and charged with five counts of drug trafficking.

Police seized suspected fentanyl, crack, cocaine, crystal meth and methamphetamine along with about $1,000 in cash and several cellphones, OPP said.

The teen is also charged with possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.

All three accused are being held in custody pending a bail hearing Wednesday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.