3 arrested after Campbell River stabbing that left man with 'life-threatening' injuries

Three men have been arrested after a stabbing in Campbell River sent another man to hospital with injuries police described as "life-threatening" Thursday morning.

The incident occurred sometime before 8:45 a.m., which is when police received a report that the victim had been brought to Campbell River Hospital with stab wounds, according to a news release from Campbell River RCMP.

Officers learned where the stabbing took place and located and arrested the three suspects at the scene, without incident, police said.

The victim is a 40-year-old Campbell River resident, according to police.

"This was a very serious incident," said Const. Maury Tyre, spokesperson for Campbell River RCMP, in the release. "It is believed that the parties involved were known to one another and there was no danger to the general public in the community."

The three arrested men are residents of the Lower Mainland, police said, adding that their investigation is ongoing.