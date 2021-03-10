Three people were arrested in Fort McMurray after a seizure of over 500 grams of cocaine and nearly $30,000 in cash.

ALERT and Wood Buffalo RCMP's drug section searched two Fort McMurray homes in the Thickwood neighbourhood on Feb. 24.

During the search, ALERT seized nearly $80,000 worth of drugs and cash, including 522 grams of cocaine. ALERT says it also seized prohibited body armour and tasers.

Three people are facing charges in connection to the seizure.

Amanullah Khan, a 29-year-old man from Calgary, is charged with:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of proceeds of crime

Possession of body armour

Obstructing a peace officer

Jennifer Stacey, a 28-year-old woman from Fort McMurray, is charged with:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of proceeds of crime

James Jackman, a 53-year-old man from Fort McMurray, is charged with drug trafficking.

The investigation began in Dec. 2020, after ALERT received information about drug activity in the area.