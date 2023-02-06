3 arrested after firearm shot into the air: Saint John police

Three people have been arrested after police say a gun was fired into the air in the south end of Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force responded to reports of a single gunshot heard in the 200 block of Duke Street South just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police allege that a man fired a shotgun into the air.

Once on scene, police arrested two men, aged 25 and 26, and a 20-year-old woman for weapon-related offences.

Police then found a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects parked in the middle of Duke Street.

Police say they found a shotgun while searching the vehicle and seized them both.

They say no one was injured during the incident.

The 25-year-old man and the 20-year-old woman were later released on conditions, including to appear in court on May 18.

The 26-year-old man was held in custody. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday on multiple weapons-related charges.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and video surveillance of the incident.

The Saint John Police Force is asking anyone with information to call them at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.