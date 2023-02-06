3 arrested after firearm shot into the air: Saint John police
Three people have been arrested after police say a gun was fired into the air in the south end of Saint John, N.B.
The Saint John Police Force responded to reports of a single gunshot heard in the 200 block of Duke Street South just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police allege that a man fired a shotgun into the air.
Once on scene, police arrested two men, aged 25 and 26, and a 20-year-old woman for weapon-related offences.
Police then found a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects parked in the middle of Duke Street.
Police say they found a shotgun while searching the vehicle and seized them both.
They say no one was injured during the incident.
The 25-year-old man and the 20-year-old woman were later released on conditions, including to appear in court on May 18.
The 26-year-old man was held in custody. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday on multiple weapons-related charges.
Investigators are looking for witnesses and video surveillance of the incident.
The Saint John Police Force is asking anyone with information to call them at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Lethbridge police ask for public assistance in search for missing teenLethbridge police say Andrew 'Georgie' Rabbit, 17, left Sifton Family Services on an unsupervised break just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and hasn't been seen since.
-
Calgarians' efforts to aid Turkiye and Syria ramp up; Samaritan's Purse to set up field hospitalSamaritan's Purse is preparing to deploy about 75 disaster assistance response team members equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and two operating rooms to Turkiye.
-
Oilers beat Red Wings 5-2 in DetroitWarren Foegele scored twice in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.
-
London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’Frustration with the province’s new housing legislation boiled over in council chambers
-
Businesses brace for looming economic slowdown, ask for break on taxesAt 2:18 Run in Victoria, Phil Nicholls is wondering what an economic slowdown might mean for his small business specializing in high-end sneakers and clothing.
-
Before and after: How Toronto's MARZ uses AI to make motion picture magicWhile much of internet is still buzzing about the wonders of ChatGPT, a Toronto-based technology and visual effects company is making its own splash in Hollywood using artificial intelligence.
-
Ted Fontaine posthumously inducted into North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of FameA tireless advocate, residential school survivor and accomplished hockey player has been posthumously inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.
-
Ottawa spending $2M for international commission to offer advice on unmarked gravesOttawa is spending $2 million for an international organization to provide Indigenous communities with options around identifying possible human remains buried near former residential school sites.
-
Man makes 224th donation to Canadian Blood ServicesCanadian Blood Services in Barrie is working to fill hundreds of empty appointments this month, with the service relying on the generosity of many regular donors.