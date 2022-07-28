3 arrested after firearms, body armour seized during Surrey traffic stops: RCMP

Two traffic stops in Surrey last week have led to the arrest of three people wanted on multiple warrants, according to Mounties.

In a news release Thursday, Surrey RCMP said officers seized firearms and body armour during the traffic stops and Air 1 helicopter was used to track down one of the suspects.

Mounties said the first traffic stop was conducted just before 6:30 p.m. on July 21, involving a vehicle that had inactive insurance in the 9900 block of 154 Street.

A 40-year-old man, who is a prohibited driver, and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on several outstanding warrants out of Surrey, Kamloops, Kelowna and Oliver.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle, which led to a loaded handgun, rifle and body armour being seized.

Both suspects remain in custody, pending their next court appearance. Additional firearms charges have been recommended.

Just over 24 hours later, police conducted another traffic stop in the 10800 block of University Drive, after receiving reports of a vehicle that was registered to an inmate with an outstanding Canada-wide warrant.

A male suspect attempted to flee from police by speeding and running red lights.

Mounties said Air 1 helicopter was brought in to track the suspect from above as he travelled to South Surrey, eventually stopping at a gas station in the 14300 block of Crescent Road.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant and his vehicle was impounded.

"Our Community Response Unit officers have a keen eye for spotting suspicious vehicles and drivers, which has resulted in arrests and firearms seizures," said Sgt. Nigel Pronger in the release.

"The ability to interdict criminals is enhanced by our partnership with Air 1, providing eyes from above to safely maintain a track on fleeing suspect vehicles."

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to make an anoynmous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.