3 arrested after Richmond stabbing

Two people were injured and three were arrested after a stabbing in Richmond Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Richmond RCMP, in a statement, says officers responded to reports about a "group of people fighting" at No. 3 Road and Westminster Highway around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 65-year-old woman and a 27-year old man "suffering from injuries consistent with a knife attack," Mounties say, describing the injuries as "serious but not life-threatening."

No suspects were found at the scene, but police ultimately located and arrested a 41-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman and found a knife, the detachment's media release says. The suspects have not been named.

"These attacks do not appear to be random. The victims and suspects are known to police," the Richmond RCMP said.

Anyone with information or video is urged to call 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2023-15009.