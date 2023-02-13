3 arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in New Westminster: police

Three people have been arrested after getting caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter in New Westminster last week.

The New Westminster Police Department said officers were conducting "proactive work targeting known catalytic converter thieves" on Wednesday, when they caught the trio in action.

"Officers observed three individuals steal a catalytic converter," Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the release. "They were arrested and brought to New Westminster Police Department cells."

The NWPD is recommending charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and mischief.

"Catalytic converter thefts are an ongoing problem across the Lower Mainland region," Leaver added. "We want criminals to know that police departments are sharing information and our specialty units are making arrests."

The device converts harmful gasses in cars and is made up of some precious metals, making them attractive to thieves.

On Feb. 5, a 26-year-old man from Burnaby was arrested after being caught stealing a catalytic converter in Coquitlam. RCMP said Mounties attempted to stop the suspect near the Coquitlam and Port Moody border, when he attempted to flee and allegedly struck responding police vehicles with his vehicle.

In that case, Christopher Gagne was charged with two counts of mischief, and one count of theft under $5,000, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, breach of probation order, breach of undertaking and deal with identity document without a lawful excuse.

Gagne has since been released from custody pending his next court appearance.

Anyone who witnesses a catalytic converter theft in progress is asked to report it to their local police.