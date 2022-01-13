3 arrested in connection with Innisfail theft, antique coins and currency recovered

Three people are facing charges in connection with a break-and-enter that occurred at an antique store in Innisfail, Alta. last year where a collection of coins and currency was stolen.

RCMP were called to investigate the scene on Nov. 18 and determined that a set of antique coins and paper currency that was being held on consignment had been taken.

Approximately two weeks later, officers recovered a quantity of the stolen currency during an unrelated investigation.

Three people, who were all in custody for other offences, have been charged with one count each of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking.

The offenders are:

Jordan Glasgow, 21, of Penhold;

Casey Laprice, 33, of Innifail; and

Amber Parfitt, 37, of Olds.

They are expected to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Jan. 28.