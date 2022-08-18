3 arrested in New Westminster for pointing bear spray at girl

Three people were arrested in New Westminster for allegedly pointing a can of bear spray at a girl last week, according to local police.

The incident happened last Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. at Moody Park.

New Westminster police received a call from a girl who said a group of people had accosted her and someone pointed a can of bear spray at her.

Three people have since been located and arrested in connection to the incident.

A replica handgun and two cans of bear spray were recovered from the group.

“Thanks to this youth calling 911, we were able to locate and arrest these suspects,” read a statement issued Wednesday.

“if you ever feel unsafe in one of New Westminster’s parks know that you can call 911 and we will be there."

This incident is just one of a long line of mace attacks that have taken place in Metro Vancouver recently.

Police have long warned the public about violent attacks involving sprays, including a robbery at a Gucci store in downtown Vancouver late last year.

Another incident took place in April when a 13-year-old boy was befriended online and lured from West Vancouver to Stanley Park, where he was later swarmed, kicked and pepper sprayed and robbed, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

In June, about 2,000 students fled Killarney Secondary School in East Vancouver after two teens allegedly set off bear spray in the school.

Police say the suspects entered and tried to assault a student, then used bear spray, which impacted nearly two-dozen students and staff.

VPD says the number of young people using pepper spray and other weapons is concerning, and encourages parents to speak with their kids about bullying and violence.