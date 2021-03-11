Three Medicine Hat men face charges following a police investigation into the theft of stereo equipment that resulted in the seizure of a shotgun and methamphetamine.

According to Medicine Hat Police Service officials, the victim of the theft of stereo equipment spotted an online classified ad offering the stolen items for sale and notified police.

An investigation by the Medicine Hat ALERT region property crime unit identified three suspects and the suspected location of the stereo equipment.

On March 5, officers searched a Medicine Hat home and arrested three men. The stereo equipment was recovered and police also seized other stolen items, a shotgun, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine.

Police officials says the shotgun was not lawfully owned and two of the suspects were prohibited from owning firearms due to previous criminal convictions.

Aaron Solheim, 28, faces charges of:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possess firearm contrary to order;

Trafficking in stolen property, and;

Possession of stolen property.

The charges against Shaylon Witts, 33, include:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possess firearm contrary to order;

Breach of probation, and;

Breach of release order.

Cameron Baudoin, 27, has been charged with: