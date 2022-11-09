3 arrests made in 3 gang investigations over 72 hours in Delta, police say

Delta police say they responded to three gang-related incidents in a 72-hour period last week, beginning with the shooting that sent a 22-year-old to hospital with significant injuries Thursday.

That incident, near 92A Avenue and 117 Street in North Delta, left neighbourhood residents on edge, after bullets struck a nearby home and multiple vehicles.

In a news release Tuesday, the Delta Police Department said its investigation is ongoing and has yielded "tips from the public and the retrieval of important surveillance video evidence." No arrests have been made in the case.

An unrelated investigation also saw significant developments on Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4, according to the DPD.

On those dates, investigators executed search warrants at homes in Richmond and North Delta, seizing drugs, cash "evidence of a drug trafficking operation" and firearms, police said.

On Friday afternoon, the Lower Mainland's Emergency Response Team was called to Vancouver to help police arrest two suspects from North Delta in connection with the investigation.

Police said they are preparing to recommend charges against the suspects, but did not specify what those charges would be. Nor did they provide any identifying information about the people they arrested.

The third incident began on Saturday, Nov. 5, when police were "made aware of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Upper Canyon Road" in North Delta, the DPD said.

Officers found the vehicle and confirmed it had been reported stolen from Surrey.

"The patrol officers recognized that the contents of the vehicle indicated the car was staged in the area to be utilized for further criminal activity – potentially acts of violence associated with the current gang conflict," police said in their release.

Sunday night, a suspect was apprehended when he returned to the stolen vehicle, police said. He was taken into custody for possession of stolen property and firearms offences.

Though police said charges had been approved against the man, they did not release his name.

CTV News asked the DPD whether it had withheld the suspect's name intentionally, and a spokesperson confirmed that was the case. He said the department was "not willing" to release his name because of ongoing, gang-related investigations.

Because he has been charged, the suspect's name can be found in online court records, which indicate that a man named Darius Lesley Martin Holmes who was born in 2000 is facing nine charges.

Those include seven charges related to firearms possession, as well as possession of stolen property over $5,000 and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

"The arrests made in these events highlight the coordinated response between law enforcement agencies to target those involved in the ongoing B.C. gang conflict," the DPD said. "The DPD would like to thank our policing partners for the support provided with these investigations."