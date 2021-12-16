3 Banff businesses issued partial closure orders for violating COVID-19 vaccine passport rules

Three businesses in Banff were ordered to partially close this week after Alberta Health Services (AHS) found they weren't complying with the requirements outlined in the province's vaccine passport program.

According to documents on the AHS website, Melissa's Missteak, High Rollers and Dancing Sasquatch – all located on Banff Avenue – were found to have "very little to no masking of patrons."

At Melissa's Missteak, AHS found patrons were unmasked while mingling around the dance floor and at the bar, dancing in groups, playing pool and lining up at the bar for drinks.

At High Rollers, AHS found patrons were unmasked while at the shoe rental desk, mingling around the dance floor and at the bar, dancing in groups, and in the gaming area near the bowling lanes.

At Dancing Sasquatch, AHS found patrons were unmasked while at coat check, in the entrance hallway, mingling around the dance floor and while dancing in groups.

At all three locations, AHS noted patrons were not remaining seated or standing at a table while consuming food or drinks unmasked.

All three spots were also found to be failing to comply with the conditions of Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program during late operating hours.

"Facility staff not making acceptable or effective efforts to enforce masking requirements of restrictions exemption program. Management stated they are unable to control patron’s behaviors in the late night hours," AHS documents stated.

All three establishments were issued their order of partial closure on Dec. 14.

Melissa's Missteak, High Rollers and Dancing Sasquatch have all been ordered to close all indoor dine-in food and beverage services after 11 p.m., to stop liquor service after 10 p.m. and to ensure that liquor consumption ends by 11 p.m.

At High Rollers, adult bowling was ordered to stop by 11 p.m.

The owners of all three locations were told they must develop a written plan on how to effectively enforce masking requirements and provide a "written commitment" to implementing the plan.

The partial closures were then lifted on Dec. 16.

'BURDEN OF ENFORCING' RESTRICTIONS PLACED ON RESTAURANT INDUSTRY

The owners of Melissa's Missteak say they have done everything AHS has asked to the best of their ability and are happy to verify the vaccination status of patrons and make sure they understand masking policies and comply with them. However, the restaurant says the province has "placed the burden of enforcing their policies upon the restaurant industry" and complains the policies are "unevenly enforced."

"This is adding a large amount of stress and financial hardship on the company and our employees," the restaurant said in a statement

Melissa's Missteak said staff are "expected to constantly confront our guests and force them comply with well-known masking rules."

The restaurant said the situation causes a "large amount" of stress and trauma for staff who are "often verbally and even physically abused by guests."

"Since the RCMP will not assist in the enforcement of masking mandates, we must risk the wellbeing of our staff in order to continue to operate and remain a viable business.

"We will continue to constantly try to improve our procedures and ask guests to comply when we see that they are not doing so."