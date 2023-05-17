3 bars in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant debut on list of top 50 in Canada, which includes 11 spots in B.C.

Eleven bars in British Columbia are celebrating—perhaps with an adult libation or two—after being ranked among the 50 best places to grab a drink in the country.

The magazine Canada’s 100 Best released its 2023 edition of its best 50 bars list this week, which includes three spots in B.C.’s capital and another eight in the Lower Mainland.

The highest ranked bar in Vancouver is Botanist near Canada Place, which was awarded the fourth spot on the list.

In 2022, the same bar was ranked second out of 50.

Earlier this month, Botanist was crowned the 19th best bar on the continent by North America’s 50 Best Bars Academy.

Chinatown’s The Keefer Bar was awarded the 25th spot on the North American list, and ranked eighth on the Canadian list.

Nearby, the speakeasy Laowai & Blnd Tger made the list, cinching the tenth spot.

Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood is home to three of the country’s top bars—the aptly named Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, the wine-focused Bar Susu and the speakeasy Key Party—all of which are within a 10 minute walk from each other.

Those three were ranked 29th, 40th and 45th, respectively.

Bar Susu, which opened February 2020, is the sister wine bar to the Michelin-star restaurant Published On Main.

The owners took to social media to celebrate the news.

“By offering inventive cocktails, many incorporating a diverse range of wine-based spirits, including vermouths, herbal liqueurs and house-blended amari, we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, ensuring every visit is a memorable and adventurous experience,” a post on Bar Susu’s Instagram reads.

The bar praised Joe Casson, the beverage director, its team of bartenders, wine director Brittany Hoorne and the kitchen team for their roles in the award.

Rounding out the Vancouver list is The Bar at L’Abattoir in 33rd place and Lobby Lounge at the Fairmont Pacific Rim in 35th.

In Victoria, the bars Clive’s Classic Lounge, Eliza and Citrus & Cane were highlighted as well—with each spot ranked respectively at 13th, 39th and 42nd.

In addition, Victoria’s Kate Chernoff, a mixologist at The Courtney Room, was named the 2023 “hotshot.”

“Chernoff is a dazzling new star in the national bar constellation, whose meteoric career rise led to a top-four finish at the World Class Canada competition — for the past two years,” the magazine wrote in its review.

Last year’s Canada’s Best 50 Bars list also included eleven bars in B.C.—some of which did not make the cut in 2023.

The bars that were formerly among the best in Canada include Vancouver’s The Chickadee Room, Grapes & Soda and The Narrow Lounge, as well as Whistler’s The Raven Room and Revelstoke’s Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery.

Here’s a full breakdown of the 2023 list (and last year’s rankings)

4. Botanist (2)

8. The Keefer Bar (3)

10. Laowai & Blnd Tger (4)

13. Clive’s Classic Lounge (20)

29. Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions (n/a)

33. The Bar At L’Abattoir (49)

35. Lobby Lounge (24)

39. Eliza (n/a)

40. Bar Susu (n/a)

42. Citrus & Cane (n/a)

45. Key Party (n/a)