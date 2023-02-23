3 boys, 3 girls arrested for damaging public washrooms in Innisfil

Three boys and three girls are accused of vandalizing washrooms at Innisfil Town Square.

Police say the six teenagers, ages 13 and 14, damaged the public washrooms on Innisfil Beach Road on Wednesday evening.

Officers located the suspects nearby and placed them under arrest.

"Damaging or defacing property belonging to another person or the public is a criminal offence," police stated in a release.

Each was charged with mischief under $5,000 and released to their parents with a future court date.

"The costs of vandalism affect everyone in addition to negatively impacting public spaces created for the enjoyment of residents and visitors," South Simcoe police added.

The identities of the six accused are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.