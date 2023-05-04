3 Burnaby SkyTrain stations closed for 4 hours due to police incident near Metrotown

SkyTrain service was suspended on the Expo Line in Burnaby for several hours Thursday afternoon due to a police incident near Metrotown.

According to TransLink, the situation unfolded at approximately 11 a.m. and impacted SkyTrain service at Royal Oak, Metrotown, and Patterson stations for several hours before the incident was resolved shortly after 3 p.m.

"Regular service is resuming. We thank customers for their patience," TransLink said in a news release.

During the incident, the transit authority said extra bus service was put in place at all impacted stations.

"Expo Line customers travelling westbound will have to transfer to bus service at Edmonds Station, and Expo Line customers travelling eastbound will have to transfer to bus service at Joyce-Collingwood Station to continue their journeys," said TransLink, adding that extra staff are available at all impacted stations to help direct customers.

Both the Millennium and Canada Line services were unaffected.

In a tweet, Burnaby RCMP had warned people to avoid Metrotown Station due to the "ongoing police incident" and that RCMP were working with members of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police to "resolve it safely."

Mounties added that there was no risk to the public.

Customers impacted by the service disruption who require additional assistance are asked to contact TransLink's information desk at 604-953-333.