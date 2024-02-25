3 Calgary independent theatres look to flip the script on pop culture sexism with Beautiful Man

Three of Calgary’s top independent theatre companies are teaming up to present Governor-General Award winning playwright Erin Shields’ satire Beautiful Man.

Downstage, Handsome Alice and Verb Theatre are banding together in a co-production that explores the way women are portrayed in film and TV, only in a world where women rule politics, law enforcement, royalty – and hunting.

It’s a comedy that dares to imagine what our pop culture would look like if it was populated by scantily-clad beautiful men.

“Beautiful Man is a topsy-turvy piece where women hold all the power cards,” said Handsome Alice artistic director Meg Farhall, who is acting in the show. “This thought-provoking play challenges perceptions and boldly examines how mass media shapes our understanding of gender.”

“This hilarious satire brilliantly portrays a world where women have no need to fight for power or protect their propriety,” said Downstage artistic director Clare Preuss, who directs, in a release. “Gender roles are flipped as a way of provoking important discussions about social norms, media narratives and how we can grow together in community. It’s such a smart comedy and a great conversation starter.”

Beautiful Man opens Feb. 29 and runs through March 10.

For more information, go here.