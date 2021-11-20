3 cases of COVID-19 reported at first-ever outbreak at Alberta Children's Hospital
Health authorities say three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Alberta Children's Hospital, prompting an outbreak status at the facility of the first time in the pandemic.
Alberta Health says all three cases, which are active, are in healthcare workers who were stationed in one unit.
It's the only Calgary hospital currently under an outbreak status, but Alberta Health Services (AHS) says there are nine other health centres in Alberta that have reported cases of the disease in workers and patients.
Strict protocols and "rigorous" infection control practices are in place, AHS says.
"All healthcare workers are asked to self-assess for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure risk using a screening tool before reporting to a site for their shift, and our frontline teams are practicing continuous masking and diligent hand hygiene practices while at work," it wrote on its website.
All visitors, including designated family/support persons, are told to follow all appropriate measures set out by the hospital.
Albertans who are feeling unwell should avoid entering any health facility.
-
Suspect sought after fire damages Liberty Village pedestrian bridge in TorontoToronto police have released a security camera video of a suspect wanted in connection with a fire that broke out at a pedestrian bridge in Liberty Village Friday evening.
-
Sudbury Senator Josée Forest-Niesing passes away after COVID battleAfter a long, hard fought battle with COVID-19, Senator Josée Forest-Niesing has passed away. A lifelong Sudburian, she also had a long, distinguished career practicing law in the city before her appointment to the Senate of Canada.
-
P.E.I. reports four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday; 16 active remainPrince Edward Island is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
Canada closing its border to unvaccinated athletes on Jan. 15Canada is closing its border to unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes as of Jan. 15, 2022.
-
Sask. reports 185 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deathsThe Government of Saskatchewan reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with two more deaths.
-
Malahat highway reopens to two-way traffic ahead of scheduleA stretch of Highway 1 on Vancouver Island that was closed during this week's severe storm has reopened to two-way traffic, according to the province.
-
N.B. reports 67 new cases Saturday; 87.3 per cent of eligible residents now fully vaccinatedHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 81 recoveries, as the total number of active cases drops to 593.
-
TTC union loses bid to block COVID-19 vaccine policyThe TTC's largest union has lost its bid to block a COVID-19 vaccination policy that could see thousands of employees placed on unpaid leave.
-
'They're afraid of dying alone': Petawawa, Ont. senor shares story of lonelinessA Petawawa, Ont. senior is sharing his story of isolation and loneliness with the hope of igniting a conversation about the lives of senior citizens in Canada.