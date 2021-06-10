iHeartRadio

3 charged after drugs, weapons, stolen property seized in Lethbridge

Some of the drugs, weapons and cash seized by police in Lethbridge. (Lehtbridge police handout)

Three people have been charged and charges are pending against a fourth after an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Lethbridge.

Police served a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of 7A Street S. on Thursday where drugs, weapons and cash were seized, including:

  • 10.8 grams of fentanyl;
  • 22.7 grams of methamphetamine;
  • 4.4 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
  • Four morphine pills;
  • Pellet gun;
  • Brass knuckles, and;
  • Bear spray.

The drugs had a street value of $3,700 and police also seized more than $1,000 in cash along with stolen property, including a vehicle and other items that have been returned to the owners.

Brandon Coster-Tarcon, 32, is charged with: 

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance (X2);
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;
  • Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (X2);
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (X2), and;
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order (X2).

Taylor Knapp-Johnson, 21, is charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance (X2);
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;
  • Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (X2), and;
  • Uunauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (X2)

Stewart Lee Chasse, 37, is charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance (X2), and;
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

All three remained in custody on Thursday morning awaiting bail hearing.