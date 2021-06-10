3 charged after drugs, weapons, stolen property seized in Lethbridge
Three people have been charged and charges are pending against a fourth after an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Lethbridge.
Police served a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of 7A Street S. on Thursday where drugs, weapons and cash were seized, including:
- 10.8 grams of fentanyl;
- 22.7 grams of methamphetamine;
- 4.4 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
- Four morphine pills;
- Pellet gun;
- Brass knuckles, and;
- Bear spray.
The drugs had a street value of $3,700 and police also seized more than $1,000 in cash along with stolen property, including a vehicle and other items that have been returned to the owners.
Brandon Coster-Tarcon, 32, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance (X2);
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (X2);
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (X2), and;
- Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order (X2).
Taylor Knapp-Johnson, 21, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance (X2);
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (X2), and;
- Uunauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (X2)
Stewart Lee Chasse, 37, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance (X2), and;
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
All three remained in custody on Thursday morning awaiting bail hearing.