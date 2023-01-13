3 charged after early morning firearms incident: Regina police
Three men are facing charges after a firearms incident where shots were fired in the area of the 1300 block of Athol Street early Thursday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
RPS was dispatched to the area around 2 a.m. where they located a suspect who matched a description provided to them. Police said the suspect was not initially apprehended but officers recovered a backpack with a sawed-off shotgun.
Officers then heard more gunshots and were able to arrest three men with the assistance of a canine team near the areas of the 1300 blocks of Athol and Montague Street, RPS said in a release.
RPS said one of the men suffered a dog bite injury.
According to RPS, a second canine team assisted officers in locating several firearms. Officers also found a bullet that had struck a residence on the 1300 block of Athol Street.
RPS said the bullet travelled through an exterior wall and through the kitchen of the residence.
Two 21-year-old men and a 19-year-old man are all facing charges that include reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of probation.
All three suspects made their first court appearances on Friday morning.
