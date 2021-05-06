3 charged after Edmonton police seize $180K worth of drugs

Three Edmontonians are facing a total of 24 charges after a four-month drug-trafficking investigation.

The Edmonton Police Service began to investigate Wade Rodger, 44, in January, and on April 29, he was pulled over and arrested with Leah Sanche, 38.

EPS says it found a loaded 9-mm handgun that was stolen, approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine and $1,500 in the vehicle.

That same day, police conducted a search warrant in northeast Edmonton and found, in part:

One loaded 9-mm handgun with the serial number filed off

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine

Some cocaine and other drugs

Some weapons such as Tasers and brass knuckles

Several catalytic converters

David Berry, 39, was arrested at the home.

All the drugs seized have a street value of $180,000, EPS said.

Rodger, Sanche and Berry are facing 24 charges connected to weapons, stolen property and drug trafficking.

More charges are pending, police added.