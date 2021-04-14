3 Calgary women charged after police seize $225K in meth, cocaine, fentanyl and mushrooms

Three Calgary women are facing charges after police seized an estimated $225,000 worth of drugs and cash, including more than three kilograms of methamphetamine.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Calgary organized crime and gang team made the arrests on March 30.

Four homes were also searched, where police seized:

3,004 grams of methamphetamine;

279 grams of cocaine;

303 grams of a cocaine buffing agent;

2 grams of fentanyl;

34 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and;

$15,605 cash.

“Meth is a harmful, addictive substance that undermines our community’s well-being. There is a strong correlation between meth and property crimes, which are used to finance these addictions,” said ALERT Calgary Staff Sgt. Jeff Ringelberg.

Three women were arrested and are now facing charges.

Tahany Khalifa, 19, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Elizabeth Guajardo-Calles, 23, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Aaliya Essa, 38, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.