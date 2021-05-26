3 charged after Prince Albert police seize crack cocaine, meth, imitation guns

Three people, including a 16-year-old, are facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation by Prince Albert municipal police and RCMP.

Acting on a search warrant, police searched a home near Prince Albert on May 14, the Prince Albert Police Service said in a news release.

Police say they found more than 900 grams of crack cocaine, just over 60 grams of methamphetamine, three imitation handguns, two magazines with functional ammunition and several cell phones.